Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $299,973,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $79,854,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 940,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,897,000 after purchasing an additional 427,058 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,275,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,356,000 after acquiring an additional 280,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,072,000.

VOE stock opened at $144.86 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $81.92 and a one year high of $144.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

