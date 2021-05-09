Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Position Reduced by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $144.86 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.92 and a fifty-two week high of $144.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

