Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MGC. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 215.2% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 21,440.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 24,657 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $149.20 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $98.08 and a 12-month high of $149.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.17.

