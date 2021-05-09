UWM Holdings Co. Class (UWMC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UWM Holdings Co. Class stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UWMC shares. Barclays initiated coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UWM Holdings Co. Class currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

About UWM Holdings Co. Class

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans in 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

