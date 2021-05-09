US Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,163 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

US Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $1,787,982,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,614,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,022 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,874,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,171,665,000 after purchasing an additional 368,897 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,158,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $773,397,000 after purchasing an additional 93,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $110.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.92, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.09 and a 200-day moving average of $93.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Mizuho began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.44.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

