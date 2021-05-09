US Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $257,000 Investment in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 33.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 114,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 78.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 10.1% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2,974.7% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 145,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,401,000 after acquiring an additional 141,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $236,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,334,075.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,536 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $63.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.28. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.97 and a fifty-two week high of $63.72.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STLD. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.70.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

