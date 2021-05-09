US Financial Advisors LLC Has $702,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

US Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR opened at $177.39 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $86.95 and a 1 year high of $177.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.01 and a 200-day moving average of $150.26.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

