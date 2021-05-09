US Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

US Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. North American Management Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $112.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.00. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $54.70 and a 12 month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

