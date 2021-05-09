US Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $6,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.76. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.