US Bancorp DE Sells 81,792 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 81,792 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 30,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $6,669,584.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 329,141 shares in the company, valued at $27,723,546.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $163,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,965.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,727 shares of company stock valued at $23,028,286 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

AMD opened at $78.81 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.48 and a 200-day moving average of $85.76. The stock has a market cap of $95.76 billion, a PE ratio of 106.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

