US Bancorp DE Sells 3,747 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,747 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $7,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 222.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $84.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.64 and its 200 day moving average is $66.91. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $85.39.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

