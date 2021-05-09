US Bancorp DE Sells 3,198 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.10% of Stifel Financial worth $6,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 115,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,411,000 after buying an additional 18,350 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. BOKF NA boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Weisel sold 5,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $369,166.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,195,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,356,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,597,132 in the last 90 days. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $70.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $72.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.15 and its 200 day moving average is $55.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.59.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.13.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

