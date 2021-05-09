US Bancorp DE Sells 1,142 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $7,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SDY opened at $127.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.09. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $127.07.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.