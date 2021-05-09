US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $5,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 25,391 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,257,000. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 60.9% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 335,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,710,000 after acquiring an additional 126,927 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 255,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 17,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,399,000.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $53.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.18. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $52.62 and a 12 month high of $55.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

