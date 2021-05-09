US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $6,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSGP opened at $850.67 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $604.96 and a 12 month high of $952.76. The stock has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 114.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $865.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $875.03.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSGP. TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $979.00 target price (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $941.27.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total transaction of $6,177,869.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,792 shares of company stock worth $29,631,818. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

