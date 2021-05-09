US Bancorp DE Buys 645 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 6.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 5.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in American Water Works by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 234,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 137,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

AWK opened at $152.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.22. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.50 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.