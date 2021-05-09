Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) PT Lowered to $65.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Upwork from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upwork from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Upwork from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Upwork from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $42.04 on Wednesday. Upwork has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -168.16 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.11 and its 200-day moving average is $40.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Upwork will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 260,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $11,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,405 shares in the company, valued at $19,642,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $182,260.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,495.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 296,604 shares of company stock valued at $13,253,281. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Upwork by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,645,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,500,000 after acquiring an additional 93,816 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth $281,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Upwork by 2.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Upwork by 1.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

