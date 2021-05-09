Univest Financial Co. (UVSP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on May 26th

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th.

Univest Financial has decreased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Univest Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 33.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Univest Financial to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.9%.

Shares of UVSP stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $863.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average is $23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Univest Financial has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $30.14.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.51. Univest Financial had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.62%. Analysts anticipate that Univest Financial will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 1,000 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph P. Beebe acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.78 per share, with a total value of $99,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,015 shares of company stock valued at $180,000. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

