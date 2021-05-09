Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Shares Gap Up to $63.42

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $63.42, but opened at $66.38. Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares last traded at $66.38, with a volume of 72 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.99 and its 200-day moving average is $64.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.33 million, a P/E ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,912,000 after acquiring an additional 63,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 457,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,425,000 after acquiring an additional 10,493 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 269,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,501,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:UHT)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

