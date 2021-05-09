Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Shares Gap Up to $63.42

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $63.42, but opened at $66.38. Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares last traded at $66.38, with a volume of 72 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.99 and its 200-day moving average is $64.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.33 million, a P/E ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:UHT)
Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.
Recommended Story: Resistance Level
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.