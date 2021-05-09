UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,913 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total value of $978,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,323,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,420 shares of company stock worth $7,532,962. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $417.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $394.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $273.71 and a 52-week high of $419.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $383.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.91.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

A number of analysts have commented on UNH shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.26.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

