United Overseas Australia Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:UOS)

United Overseas Australia Limited (ASX:UOS) announced a final dividend on Thursday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.94.
United Overseas Australia Company Profile
Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?
Receive News & Ratings for United Overseas Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Overseas Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.