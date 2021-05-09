Unicly Genesis Collection (UUNICLY) Trading Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days

Unicly Genesis Collection (CURRENCY:UUNICLY) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 9th. During the last week, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000618 BTC on major exchanges. Unicly Genesis Collection has a total market cap of $354,565.37 and approximately $2,380.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00069378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.45 or 0.00251796 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $704.09 or 0.01227333 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003694 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00031197 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $453.37 or 0.00790285 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,346.81 or 0.99964187 BTC.

Unicly Genesis Collection Profile

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Unicly Genesis Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Genesis Collection directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly Genesis Collection should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unicly Genesis Collection using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

