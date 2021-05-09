Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Monday, February 8th. HSBC downgraded Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stock remained flat at $$86.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.38. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 12-month low of $34.48 and a 12-month high of $88.48.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

