Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Upgraded to Neutral at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UAA. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Under Armour from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Under Armour from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.83.

NYSE UAA opened at $24.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.43. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Under Armour will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Under Armour by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

