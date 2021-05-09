UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for UDR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.50. UDR posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.91.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 422.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UDR traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,393,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,974. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. UDR has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $47.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 69.71%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

