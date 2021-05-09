UBS Group Reiterates “€11.50” Price Target for (INGA) (AMS:INGA)

UBS Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on (INGA) (AMS:INGA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on INGA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €11.18 ($13.16).

(INGA) has a 12 month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 12 month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

