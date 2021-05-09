Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Lowered to $70.00 at DA Davidson

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.44.

Shares of UBER opened at $47.03 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The company has a market cap of $87.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.40 and a 200-day moving average of $52.85.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,637 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,990,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,379,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071,861 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.6% in the first quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,487 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 618.6% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 48,567 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 41,808 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

