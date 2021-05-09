U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $112.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.36 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. U.S. Physical Therapy updated its FY21 guidance to $2.68-2.78 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 2.680-2.780 EPS.

Shares of USPH opened at $119.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.12 and a 200 day moving average of $114.83. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $64.30 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.65%.

In related news, Director Harry S. Chapman bought 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.00 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 5,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $553,800.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,748. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

USPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

