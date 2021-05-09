Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Given “Hold” Rating at BTIG Research

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TWO. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Two Harbors Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.79.

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $7.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Two Harbors Investment has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $7.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.68.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 246.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $230,300.00. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 669,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 34,610 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 479,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 53,402 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 852.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 714,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 639,480 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

