Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Given New $77.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Twitter from a negative rating to a mixed rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.76.

TWTR opened at $53.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of -38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.78 and its 200 day moving average is $56.92.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $1,003,515.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $570,560.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,177 shares of company stock worth $4,817,751. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Twitter by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $955,005,000 after acquiring an additional 897,090 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4,567.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096,935 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 101.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,198,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $330,774,000 after buying an additional 2,616,278 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,881,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $210,207,000 after buying an additional 151,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

