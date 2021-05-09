Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. Twist Bioscience updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of TWST stock traded up $12.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,620,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,216. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.35. Twist Bioscience has a 12 month low of $34.16 and a 12 month high of $214.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $317,187.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,797 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Paula Green sold 264 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total transaction of $35,798.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,060.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 156,875 shares of company stock valued at $24,300,481 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

