Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.81

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.81 and last traded at $19.74, with a volume of 1483 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.

TRQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Macquarie raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turquoise Hill Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.12.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.38. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 42.70%. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $902,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,364,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $1,388,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $643,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

