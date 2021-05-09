Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Upgraded at Citigroup

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $31.00. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Shares of TUP opened at $26.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.96 and its 200-day moving average is $30.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 83.66 and a beta of 3.01. Tupperware Brands has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Cassandra Harris acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,463.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patricio Cuesta acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.79 per share, with a total value of $83,370.00. Insiders bought a total of 47,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,318 over the last quarter. 4.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tupperware Brands by 2,006.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 50,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

