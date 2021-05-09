Tupperware Brands Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tupperware Brands in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TUP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

NYSE TUP opened at $26.77 on Friday. Tupperware Brands has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.66 and a beta of 3.01.

In other news, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.95 per share, with a total value of $499,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,532 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,023.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cassandra Harris bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,463.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 47,487 shares of company stock worth $1,179,318. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 2,006.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 50,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.