Tufton Capital Management Has $15.69 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tufton Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,440 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.7% of Tufton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Apple by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL stock opened at $130.21 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.05 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

