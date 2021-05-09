TrustSwap Market Capitalization Tops $310.35 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. One TrustSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $3.80 or 0.00006618 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TrustSwap has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $310.35 million and $4.86 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00086685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020899 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00067673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.29 or 0.00105130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $451.92 or 0.00788032 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,254.18 or 0.09161910 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001696 BTC.

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap (SWAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,806 coins and its circulating supply is 81,773,706 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

