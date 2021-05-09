Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 17,141 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,141 shares during the quarter. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $9,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PWV. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 723.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period.

Shares of PWV stock opened at $45.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.76. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $45.69.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

