Trustcore Financial Services LLC Raises Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,066,514,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PepsiCo by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,210,000 after buying an additional 1,122,678 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,315,000 after buying an additional 1,312,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,503,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,593,000 after buying an additional 731,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $145.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $201.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

