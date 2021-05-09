Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $2.34 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,064 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Visa by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after buying an additional 6,857,457 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Visa by 1,170.4% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $893,630,000 after buying an additional 3,763,943 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in Visa by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $917,480,000 after buying an additional 2,080,265 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,562 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE V opened at $232.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.82 and a 52 week high of $237.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.32.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total value of $2,619,721.65. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,721.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,036 shares of company stock valued at $32,458,680 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

