Trustcore Financial Services LLC Decreases Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,107 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 314,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 29,979 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth $13,114,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 202,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 81,496 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,757,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.41. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $20.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.