Trustcore Financial Services LLC Buys 11,718 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 152,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in CoreCivic by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered CoreCivic from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of CoreCivic stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average of $7.50. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The firm has a market cap of $979.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.