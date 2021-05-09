Trustcore Financial Services LLC Acquires 22,057 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 136,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,057 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.5% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $30,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $68,755,000. Archetype Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 55,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $232.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.70. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $141.01 and a twelve month high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

