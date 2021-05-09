Truist Trims Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Target Price to $81.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Truist from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 77.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RUN. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial raised Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group raised Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Financial started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.41.

Get Sunrun alerts:

NASDAQ RUN opened at $45.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1,141.29 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.23 and its 200 day moving average is $63.43. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $99,534.96. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 120,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,269.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $160,719.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,410.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,369 shares of company stock worth $20,633,730 over the last three months. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.