Truist Securities Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Truist Securities restated their hold rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $30.00.

ADVM has been the subject of several other reports. Truist lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Lifesci Capital downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.69.

NASDAQ ADVM opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $370.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average of $11.56.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. As a group, analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $176,715.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurent Fischer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,292 shares in the company, valued at $259,764.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,223,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,225,000 after purchasing an additional 180,722 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Versant Venture Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Venture Management LLC now owns 5,068,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,973,000 after acquiring an additional 64,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,111 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

