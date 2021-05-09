Truist Securities Increases Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target to $60.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.59% from the company’s previous close.

BLDR has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $52.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.25.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,760.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $46,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9,411.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

