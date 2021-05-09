Truist Securiti Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Truist Securiti upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DCPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.89.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.50. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40474.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,353,000 after acquiring an additional 487,445 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $24,762,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,085,000 after acquiring an additional 185,093 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 425,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,292,000 after acquiring an additional 174,280 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,599,000 after acquiring an additional 150,286 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 5,300 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $245,178.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,178. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,254,186 in the last three months. 7.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

