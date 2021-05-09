TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. TrueCar updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ TRUE traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $4.62. 1,524,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,377. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.66. TrueCar has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.17 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRUE shares. Benchmark raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.82.

In other news, Director Robert Buce sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $58,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,899.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,860 shares of company stock valued at $215,097. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

