TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) CFO Sells $432,150.00 in Stock

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) CFO Derrek Lane Gafford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $432,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TrueBlue stock opened at $28.22 on Friday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $29.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.70.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $458.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in TrueBlue by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 64,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 20,770 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 100,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in TrueBlue by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 138,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 53,083 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in TrueBlue by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in TrueBlue in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.