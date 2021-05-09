True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Hold”

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

TUERF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from $7.00 to $6.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of TUERF opened at $5.93 on Friday. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.86.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 48 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

