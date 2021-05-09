Truadvice LLC Sells 67 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Truadvice LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 517 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,405.72, for a total value of $168,400.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,543.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,219 shares of company stock worth $50,690,215. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,398.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,224.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,944.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,323.91 and a twelve month high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

